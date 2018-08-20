iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) Holdings Reduced by Milestone Group Inc.

Milestone Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Milestone Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $136,000. New Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4,273.5% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $197,000.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $111.92 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $111.01 and a 52-week high of $115.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.4678 per share. This represents a $5.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares TIPS Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

