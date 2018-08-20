iShares US Real Estate ETF (IYR) Stake Lessened by Estate Counselors LLC

Estate Counselors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 292,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Estate Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $23,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYR. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 36,799.3% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 2,556,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,826 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,870,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 625,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,205,000 after acquiring an additional 430,117 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,359,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,116,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $83.16 on Monday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $71.26 and a twelve month high of $83.27.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

