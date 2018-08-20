J.Jill (JILL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect J.Jill to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. J.Jill has set its Q2 guidance at $0.22-0.24 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. J.Jill had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect J.Jill to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get J.Jill alerts:

JILL opened at $8.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.49. J.Jill has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $373.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J.Jill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of J.Jill from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an Omni channel retailer women's apparel under the J.Jill brand name in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; and complementary footwear and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery for misses, petites, and women.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.