J Sainsbury’s (SBRY) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) in a report released on Friday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 400 ($5.10) price objective on the grocer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 250 ($3.19) to GBX 330 ($4.21) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 200 ($2.55) to GBX 260 ($3.32) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 345 ($4.40) price objective (up previously from GBX 252 ($3.21)) on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Shore Capital cut shares of J Sainsbury to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. J Sainsbury presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 302.79 ($3.86).

SBRY opened at GBX 334.60 ($4.27) on Friday. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of GBX 222.40 ($2.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 339.89 ($4.34).

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail ? Food; Retail ? General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

