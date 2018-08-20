Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 21st. Analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter.

JKHY stock opened at $143.24 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12 month low of $98.16 and a 12 month high of $143.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.62, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.81.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.83.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, insider Kevin D. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $2,513,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,870.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John F. Prim sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $1,005,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,804,991.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,379 shares of company stock valued at $3,978,871. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

