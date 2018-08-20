JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 6,040 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $201.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $150.91 and a twelve month high of $205.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Argus increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

