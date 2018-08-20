Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates $112.00 Price Target for Walmart (WMT)

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) has been assigned a $112.00 price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.67% from the company’s previous close.

WMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $88.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday. Morningstar set a $91.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.92.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 90,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,880,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $267.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart has a twelve month low of $77.50 and a twelve month high of $109.98.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $127.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,190,271 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $100,756,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,347,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,345,051.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,684,498.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock valued at $740,486,626 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 29.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

