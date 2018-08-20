Jonathon P. Sievert Sells 1,200 Shares of Douglas Dynamics Inc (PLOW) Stock

Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) insider Jonathon P. Sievert sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $51,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,977.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PLOW stock opened at $43.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Douglas Dynamics Inc has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.28 million. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Douglas Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics Inc will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 852.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 41,953 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and up-fitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

