Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,876,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800,873 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,106,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 694,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,292,000 after purchasing an additional 35,178 shares during the period. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 164,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,216 shares during the period. AT Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. AT Bancorp now owns 651,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,123 shares during the period. Finally, Well Done LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $270,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $41.34 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.33 and a one year high of $50.99.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

