JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Stake Lowered by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gifford Fong Associates acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $9,215,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,639,000 after purchasing an additional 27,096 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 47,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 20,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Societe Generale reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.50 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.23.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Gordon Smith sold 30,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $3,502,957.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chase & Co Jpmorgan acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,000.00 per share, with a total value of $22,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $114.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $397.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $88.08 and a 1-year high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

