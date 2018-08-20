Just Energy Group (JE) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News coverage about Just Energy Group (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Just Energy Group earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.7027888635636 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley set a $6.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. HC Wainwright set a $7.00 price objective on Just Energy Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Just Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.86 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. CIBC downgraded Just Energy Group from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Just Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.72.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

JE stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.04. 305,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 270,730. Just Energy Group has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $491.78 million, a PE ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.54.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.

See Also: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.