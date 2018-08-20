K2M Group (KTWO) Earning Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) has trended positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. K2M Group earned a news impact score of 0.26 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical device company an impact score of 48.6477143498064 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

NASDAQ KTWO traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $20.37. 7,107 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,322. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. K2M Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.44 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 1.45.

K2M Group (NASDAQ:KTWO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). K2M Group had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business had revenue of $73.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that K2M Group will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut K2M Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded K2M Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of K2M Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price target on K2M Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on K2M Group in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

In other K2M Group news, CFO Gregory S. Cole sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $29,718.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,318,432.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 3,497 shares of company stock worth $73,610 in the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About K2M Group

K2M Group Holdings, Inc, a medical device company, provides spine and minimally invasive solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers implants, disposables, and instruments primarily to hospitals for use by spine surgeons to treat spinal pathologies, such as deformity, trauma, and tumor.

