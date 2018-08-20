KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in York Water Co (YORW)

KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.42% of York Water worth $1,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in York Water by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in York Water by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Water Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in York Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in York Water by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of York Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ YORW opened at $30.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $381.64 million, a PE ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.36. York Water Co has a 52-week low of $27.45 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter. York Water had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 11.14%.

York Water Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water.

