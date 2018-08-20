Kcash (KCASH) Market Capitalization Achieves $0.00

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kcash has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $1.54 million worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000531 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005121 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003385 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00277035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00152174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010970 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00034715 BTC.

Kcash Profile

Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kcash’s official website is www.kcash.com.

Kcash Token Trading

Kcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

