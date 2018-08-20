Keith Elliott Macdonald Sells 17,805 Shares of Surge Energy Inc (SGY) Stock

Surge Energy Inc (TSE:SGY) Director Keith Elliott Macdonald sold 17,805 shares of Surge Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.12, for a total transaction of C$37,746.60.

Shares of Surge Energy stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.23. The stock had a trading volume of 321,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,509. Surge Energy Inc has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.76.

Get Surge Energy alerts:

SGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Surge Energy in a research note on Monday, July 9th. GMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Surge Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.14.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in western Canada. The company holds interests in the Valhalla/Wembley property located to the northwest of Grand Prairie in northwestern Alberta; the Nipisi property located to the north of the town of Slave Lake, in northwestern Alberta; and the Nevis property located to the east of Red Deer, Alberta.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.