KEMET (KEM) Receiving Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about KEMET (NYSE:KEM) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. KEMET earned a media sentiment score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the electronics maker an impact score of 45.8188753446458 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of research firms have commented on KEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. B. Riley lifted their target price on KEMET and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

NYSE:KEM opened at $23.00 on Monday. KEMET has a 52 week low of $13.73 and a 52 week high of $29.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 3.78.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $327.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. KEMET had a return on equity of 23.78% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. research analysts predict that KEMET will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Charles C. Meeks, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $306,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 180,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,683,597.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Per Olof Loof sold 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total value of $949,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,900 shares of company stock worth $1,605,233 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

