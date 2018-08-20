Keybank National Association OH Acquires 44,839 Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,839 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $88,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 70.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $150,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NEE shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.08.

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.98, for a total value of $1,835,299.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,971,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total transaction of $2,823,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,070 shares of company stock worth $5,968,602 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $175.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.24. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $144.70 and a 1-year high of $175.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 49.10% and a return on equity of 10.49%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be paid a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.27%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.