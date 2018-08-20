KeyCorp Weighs in on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q3 2018 Earnings (TCEHY)

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 16th. KeyCorp analyst H. Chung now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TENCENT HOLDING/ADR’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

TCEHY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays set a $59.00 target price on TENCENT HOLDING/ADR and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

OTCMKTS TCEHY opened at $44.13 on Monday. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $40.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $447.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97.

About TENCENT HOLDING/ADR

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

