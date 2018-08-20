Keysight Technologies Inc (KEYS) Stake Lowered by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,115,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,511,438 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $301,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,185,000 after buying an additional 43,299 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 10,394 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $889,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 823.6% during the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 69,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,079,000 after buying an additional 78,645 shares during the period. 87.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $39.21 and a 52 week high of $62.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $999.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 29,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $1,831,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $14,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 629,786 shares of company stock worth $37,616,339 in the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on KEYS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays set a $58.00 price objective on Keysight Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.44.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to communications and electronics industries internationally. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments and related software, and electronic design automation (EDA) software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and laser source products, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

