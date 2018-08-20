Kilroy Realty Corp (KRC) Stake Increased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its position in Kilroy Realty Corp (NYSE:KRC) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $10,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after acquiring an additional 4,996 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,033,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,176,000 after acquiring an additional 26,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,018,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Kilroy Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,003,000. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kilroy Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $77.73. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. The firm had revenue of $187.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Corp will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on KRC. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

