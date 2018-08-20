Kilroy Realty (KRC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Kilroy Realty earned a news impact score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.1562071708873 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

KRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. Kilroy Realty has a 1-year low of $62.91 and a 1-year high of $77.73.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $187.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.30 million. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 22.42%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

About Kilroy Realty

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

