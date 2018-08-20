Know Labs (KNWN) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Know Labs (OTCMKTS:KNWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

KNWN opened at $4.83 on Friday. Know Labs has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $5.71.

In other Know Labs news, Chairman Ronald P. Erickson acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.25 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Know Labs Company Profile

Know Labs, Inc, develops, markets, and sells proprietary technology solution for identification, authentication, and diagnosis. It offers ChromaID Lab Kit, which scans and identifies solid surfaces targeting various markets, including commercial paint manufacturers, pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers, process control companies, currency paper and ink manufacturers, security cards, cosmetic companies, scanner manufactures, and food processing companies.

