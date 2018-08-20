Kokino LLC Has $3.19 Million Position in Autoweb Inc (AUTO)

Kokino LLC increased its position in Autoweb Inc (NASDAQ:AUTO) by 2.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 706,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the quarter. Autoweb accounts for approximately 9.0% of Kokino LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Kokino LLC owned about 0.05% of Autoweb worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AUTO. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,633,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at $2,188,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoweb during the 1st quarter valued at $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Autoweb during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Autoweb by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 187,973 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 55,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jared Robert Rowe acquired 13,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $50,232.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Investment & Development Finan acquired 54,274 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.68 per share, with a total value of $199,728.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.60% of the company’s stock.

AUTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Autoweb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autoweb from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Autoweb in a research note on Monday, May 7th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Autoweb from $4.90 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut Autoweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

NASDAQ AUTO opened at $3.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.30. Autoweb Inc has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $9.91.

Autoweb (NASDAQ:AUTO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $29.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.93 million. Autoweb had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 61.64%. research analysts predict that Autoweb Inc will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoWeb, Inc operates as a digital marketing company for the automotive industry in the United States. It assists automotive retail dealers and manufacturers to market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers through its programs. The company's products include new vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to submit requests for pricing and availability of specific makes and models; and used vehicle lead program, which allows consumers to search for used vehicles according to search parameters, such as price, make, model, mileage, year, and location of the vehicle.

