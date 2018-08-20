L Brands (LB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. L Brands has set its Q2 guidance at $0.30-0.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $2.70-3.00 EPS.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 7.30% and a negative return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect L Brands to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

L Brands stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58. L Brands has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $63.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

In other L Brands news, Director Donna James sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $35,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,554.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.32% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Citigroup raised shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of L Brands to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. L Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.89.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

