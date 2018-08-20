Lands’ End (LE) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.24

Press coverage about Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lands’ End earned a news sentiment score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the company an impact score of 47.684772745003 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

LE traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $23.55. 672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,884. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $840.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 336.43 and a beta of -0.33.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $299.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products. The company sells its products online through landsend.com, and affiliated specialty and international Websites; direct mail catalogs; and retail locations primarily at Lands' End Shops at Sears, Lands' End stores, and international shop-in-shops.

