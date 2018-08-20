LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC Sells 2,573 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC lowered its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,573 shares during the quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,464,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $781,240,000 after buying an additional 1,547,617 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,839,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,586,000 after purchasing an additional 56,443 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,788,000 after purchasing an additional 121,264 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its position in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,840,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,769,000 after purchasing an additional 165,571 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its position in United Parcel Service by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,683,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $280,821,000 after purchasing an additional 110,004 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UPS. Goldman Sachs Group set a $139.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Stephens set a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine cut United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.99.

Shares of UPS opened at $121.80 on Monday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.45 and a 12-month high of $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The company had revenue of $17.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.