Laureate Education (LAUR) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laureate Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Laureate Education to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Laureate Education from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Friday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.41.

Shares of LAUR opened at $15.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Laureate Education has a 12-month low of $10.46 and a 12-month high of $16.99.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Laureate Education had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. research analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paula R. Singer sold 23,109 shares of Laureate Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $369,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $290,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,724 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 115,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 18,394 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Laureate Education by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 272,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 138,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the fourth quarter worth approximately $352,000. 30.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through universities and higher education institutions. It operates through six segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean & Iberian, Central America & U.S. Campuses, EMEAA, and Online & Partnerships.

