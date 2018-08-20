Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Has $3.53 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 463 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,946,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,928,754,000 after acquiring an additional 371,519 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 4,182,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $604,460,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 13,390.2% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,022,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,811 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,407 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 127,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 10.8% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,363,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,483,000 after acquiring an additional 230,252 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 3,066 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $484,795.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,760.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HON opened at $155.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.50 and a 52-week high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The business had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.91%.

A number of analysts have commented on HON shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $191.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $166.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

