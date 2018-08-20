Leidos Holdings Inc (LDOS) Shares Sold by Systematic Financial Management LP

Systematic Financial Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 355,854 shares during the quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP’s holdings in Leidos were worth $12,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Tower Bridge Advisors grew its stake in Leidos by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 206,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,478,000 after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Leidos by 945.1% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 17,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,067 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in Leidos by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,457 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Leidos by 171.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine upgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Leidos from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.89.

Leidos stock opened at $71.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Leidos Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.05 and a fifty-two week high of $71.82.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.41%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

