Leoni Ag (LEO) Receives €58.57 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Leoni Ag (ETR:LEO) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €54.29 ($61.69).

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($34.09) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($60.23) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Independent Research set a €59.00 ($67.05) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. equinet set a €57.00 ($64.77) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($62.50) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Leoni alerts:

ETR LEO traded up €0.51 ($0.58) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €36.79 ($41.81). 406,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. Leoni has a fifty-two week low of €39.21 ($44.56) and a fifty-two week high of €66.20 ($75.23).

Leoni Company Profile

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Leoni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leoni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.