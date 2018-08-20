Lincoln National Corp Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 5.3% of Lincoln National Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $144,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,318,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,446,000 after purchasing an additional 21,147,716 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 888.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,459,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,216 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,677,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,335,000 after acquiring an additional 773,330 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,583,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,014,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,472,000 after acquiring an additional 565,732 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

VTI stock opened at $147.17 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $123.79 and a 1-year high of $147.68.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.