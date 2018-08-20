Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,580 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT)

Lincoln National Corp lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,580 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $840,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 271,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 30,107 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,193,000. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 47,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 84,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOT opened at $139.09 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $115.95 and a twelve month high of $140.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

