Lincoln National Corp Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Lincoln National Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 119,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.6% of Lincoln National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of IWF opened at $150.78 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $119.96 and a twelve month high of $151.91.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

