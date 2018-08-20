Linx Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $443.00 (LINX)

Linx (CURRENCY:LINX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 20th. Linx has a total market capitalization of $197,182.00 and approximately $443.00 worth of Linx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Linx coin can now be bought for $0.0070 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, Linx has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00868742 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002706 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003734 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00014214 BTC.

Viacoin (VIA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00013350 BTC.

About Linx

Linx (CRYPTO:LINX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2017. Linx’s total supply is 29,084,799 coins and its circulating supply is 28,084,799 coins. The official website for Linx is mylinx.io. The Reddit community for Linx is /r/LINXcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Linx’s official message board is mylinx.io/news. Linx’s official Twitter account is @linXcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Linx

Linx can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

