Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (LGF.B) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE:LGF.B) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

In other Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B news, Director John C. Malone sold 247,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.96, for a total value of $6,165,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone sold 37,000 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $878,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,000 shares of company stock worth $7,875,260 over the last ninety days.

NYSE LGF.B traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 276,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,569. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B has a 52 week low of $19.97 and a 52 week high of $34.41. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.41.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B (NYSE:LGF.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. Class B had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $932.70 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

