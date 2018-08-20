LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10,742.00

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded up 30.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market capitalization of $10,742.00 and $298.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00067351 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00001292 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,363.09 or 2.67922510 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000162 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005001 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00060001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00001137 BTC.

LiteCoin Ultra Profile

LiteCoin Ultra (CRYPTO:LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com. The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra.

Buying and Selling LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LiteCoin Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiteCoin Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

