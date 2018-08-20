Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY) PT Lowered to GBX 68 at HSBC

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective trimmed by HSBC from GBX 72 ($0.92) to GBX 68 ($0.87) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LLOY. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 58 ($0.74) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 66 ($0.84) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 85 ($1.08) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 90 ($1.15) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Cfra set a GBX 77 ($0.98) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 74.86 ($0.95).

Shares of LLOY opened at GBX 60.16 ($0.77) on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61.81 ($0.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 73.58 ($0.94).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a GBX 1.07 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.69%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Antonio Horta-Osorio sold 221,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.80), for a total value of £139,423.41 ($177,858.67).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

