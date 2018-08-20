Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $776,000 in Aptiv PLC (APTV) Stock

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 272.6% in the first quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Neumann Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv in the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of APTV stock opened at $92.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $76.86 and a fifty-two week high of $103.23.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Aptiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Longbow Research set a $110.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $113.00 price objective on Aptiv and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.52.

In related news, Director Mark P. Frissora sold 7,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.59, for a total transaction of $802,869.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions; and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

