LSV Asset Management Buys 15,500 Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $68,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 15.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,801,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $111,609,000 after buying an additional 241,084 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,455,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,192,000 after purchasing an additional 127,603 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,351,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,764,000 after purchasing an additional 188,942 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,335,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,775,000 after purchasing an additional 833,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 248.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 960,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,026,000 after purchasing an additional 685,374 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on ALK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Imperial Capital restated an “in-line” rating and set a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.77.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.73. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.53 and a 52-week high of $82.68.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 10.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Alaska Air Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.28%.

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $98,992.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,391,580.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passengers and cargo air transportation services. It also focuses on providing ground and ramp handling services to airlines. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,200 daily flights to 118 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.