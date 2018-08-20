Luminex (LMNX) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.08

Media coverage about Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Luminex earned a media sentiment score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the medical instruments supplier an impact score of 47.5347377787562 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research set a $26.00 target price on shares of Luminex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Luminex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luminex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Luminex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $26.79 on Monday. Luminex has a 1-year low of $18.62 and a 1-year high of $35.37. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). Luminex had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $79.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Luminex will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles J. Collins sold 17,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $472,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director G Walter Loewenbaum II sold 40,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $1,265,930.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 491,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,240,415.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,261 shares of company stock valued at $2,719,429. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Luminex

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; ARIES system, a sample to answer real-time PCR platform; ARIES M1 system, a single-module version of the ARIES System; and VERIGENE system, an automated multiplex-capable system.

