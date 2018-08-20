Luxoft (LXFT) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Thursday. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Luxoft’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxoft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Luxoft from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Pivotal Research set a $35.00 price objective on Luxoft and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Luxoft from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $55.00 price objective on Luxoft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Luxoft currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE:LXFT opened at $42.05 on Thursday. Luxoft has a 1-year low of $31.50 and a 1-year high of $59.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.57.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 15th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.28. Luxoft had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $212.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Luxoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Luxoft will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LXFT. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Luxoft during the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Luxoft in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Luxoft by 75.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 11,204 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Luxoft by 665.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Luxoft by 505.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,577 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

