Lykke Price Tops $0.0599 on Top Exchanges (LKK)

Lykke (CURRENCY:LKK) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. One Lykke coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000791 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lykke has traded flat against the dollar. Lykke has a total market cap of $18.98 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Lykke was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Lykke alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00005092 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015821 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000330 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00278312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00152603 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010954 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00035162 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Lykke Coin Profile

Lykke launched on March 17th, 2016. Lykke’s total supply is 1,285,690,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,809,739 coins. Lykke’s official website is lykke.com. Lykke’s official Twitter account is @LykkeCity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lykke is /r/lykke and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lykke

Lykke can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lykke directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lykke should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lykke using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lykke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lykke and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.