Mackay Shields LLC Decreases Position in Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 8,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned 0.13% of Deckers Outdoor worth $4,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DECK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 854.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 380,230 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 321.8% during the 1st quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 420,936 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,896,000 after purchasing an additional 321,142 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,874,000 after purchasing an additional 292,449 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $13,498,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 177,876 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,080,000 after purchasing an additional 93,439 shares during the period.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity set a $122.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $112.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.85.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $119.54 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 12 month low of $61.37 and a 12 month high of $122.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.44. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 20.26%. The firm had revenue of $250.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.31 million. The firm’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.28) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas George sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.83, for a total value of $1,186,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

Further Reading: Are analyst ratings accurate?



Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.