Mackay Shields LLC Has $4.05 Million Position in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL)

Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $4,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Motco raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 980 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Rockwell Collins in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Rockwell Collins by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Rockwell Collins in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rockwell Collins alerts:

Shares of Rockwell Collins stock opened at $137.51 on Monday. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.46 and a 12 month high of $139.63. The company has a market cap of $22.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.16). Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Rockwell Collins’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Rockwell Collins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.46%.

COL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Collins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Rockwell Collins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.46.

Rockwell Collins Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Collins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Collins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.