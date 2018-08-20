Madison Investment Holdings Inc. Has $66.63 Million Holdings in Novartis AG (NVS)

Madison Investment Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the quarter. Novartis comprises approximately 1.2% of Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Madison Investment Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $66,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Novartis by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,436 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 7,896.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,531 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,099,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Novartis by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,799,000 after purchasing an additional 887,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Novartis by 453.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 975,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,721,000 after purchasing an additional 799,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 30,600 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $130,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 67,214 shares of company stock valued at $251,629 in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NVS opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.93 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Novartis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.