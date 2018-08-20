MagicCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $63.00 (MAGE)

MagicCoin (CURRENCY:MAGE) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 19th. MagicCoin has a market cap of $338,384.00 and approximately $63.00 worth of MagicCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MagicCoin has traded 34.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MagicCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0455 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Jiyo (JIYO) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000025 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00001146 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cannation (CNNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000135 BTC.

MagicCoin Coin Profile

MagicCoin is a coin. MagicCoin’s total supply is 11,195,071 coins and its circulating supply is 7,445,071 coins. MagicCoin’s official Twitter account is @magiccoinio. The official website for MagicCoin is magiccoin.io.

MagicCoin Coin Trading

MagicCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagicCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MagicCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MagicCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

