Main First Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) a €125.00 Price Target

Main First Bank set a €125.00 ($142.05) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HEN3 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cfra set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €108.00 ($122.73) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €124.00 ($140.91) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €133.00 ($151.14) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($125.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €117.58 ($133.62).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($147.33).

About Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

