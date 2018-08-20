Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $10.37 Million Stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (ESSA)

Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,110 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ESSA Bancorp worth $10,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 289,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 14,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 7,206 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 35,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

In other ESSA Bancorp news, insider Diane K. Reimer sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $166,385.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Olson sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,852 shares of company stock valued at $344,817 in the last quarter. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESSA Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st.

Shares of ESSA stock opened at $15.98 on Monday. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $16.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.36.

About ESSA Bancorp

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA).

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.