Maltese Capital Management LLC Has $8.89 Million Holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (FMBH)

Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 190.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 226,262 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 148,252 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock were worth $8,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $137,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $157,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock stock opened at $41.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $621.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $42.46.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FMBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.50 million. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 22.55%. analysts anticipate that First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMBH. BidaskClub upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price target on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

In other First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. Common Stock news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $64,653.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Westerhold acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.56 per share, with a total value of $498,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,596 shares of company stock valued at $266,679. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits.

