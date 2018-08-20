Maltese Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 140,000 Stifel Financial Corp (SF)

Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 140,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 11,810.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $54.17 on Monday. Stifel Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $44.44 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.75.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $68,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

SF has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.75.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

